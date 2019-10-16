Wednesday, October 16th | 17 Tishri 5780

October 16, 2019 11:02 am
France: Iran Must Refrain From New Reductions to Nuclear Commitments

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A launch of an Iranian Shahab-3 missile. Photo: Hossein Velayati via Wikimedia Commons.

France demanded on Wednesday that Iran refrain from entering a new phase of “especially worrying” reductions to Iran‘s obligations to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran must abstain from crossing an especially worrying new phase of new measures that could contribute to an escalation in tensions,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnès von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.

She was responding after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran was working on advanced IR-9 centrifuges for uranium enrichment. Those centrifuges do not appear in the 2015 accord.

