Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Launches Production Company; Will Star in and Produce Film on Holocaust Heroine Irena Sendler

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot announced the creation of her own production company, Pilot Wave, with husband Jaron Varsano.

Gadot made the announcement on Instagram, saying, “Pilot Wave is taking off! I’m so excited this is finally out. @jaronvarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN’T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we’re working on with all our talented partners.”

“As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life,” Gadot and Varsano said. “Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination.”

Pilot Wave’s first project will be a historical thriller for Warner Bros. called “Irene Sendler,” which Gadot will star in as the title character. The film will tell the story of Sender as a Polish nurse and social worker who helped care for and save 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto. Sendler helped provide the children with false papers, smuggle them out of the ghetto and place them in the care of Christian families, before she was eventually arrested and tortured by the Gestapo.

Gadot and Varsano will produce the movie along with with Marc Platt.

Gadot has several previously announced film projects that Pilot Wave will be part of with her and Varsano producing, according to Deadline.