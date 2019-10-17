Thursday, October 17th | 18 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Mourn Sudden Death of Civil Rights Icon Elijah Cummings

After Latest Unity Offer Rejected, Israeli Coalition Talks Remain Stalemated

Trump Envoy Kushner to Visit Israel at End of Month to Assess Possibility of Unveiling Long-Awaited Peace Plan

German Interior Minister Announces Six-Point Plan to Combat Antisemitism

Turkey Agrees With US to Pause Syria Assault While Kurds Withdraw

‘Protecting Dictators’: Israel’s UN Ambassador Condemns Election of Venezuela and Libya to Human Rights Council

British Jewish Groups Lament Labour Antisemitism After Veteran MP Ellman Resigns Over Issue

Feeling Trashy: These 10 Israeli Startups Aim to Reduce Food Waste

Israeli Company Wants to Disrupt the Baby Formula Market With a Vegan Alternative

Turkish Invasion Force Using Banned Incendiary Weapons Against Civilians in Syria, Kurds Say

October 17, 2019 2:52 pm
0

German Interior Minister Announces Six-Point Plan to Combat Antisemitism

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Mourners gather at the market square in Halle, Germany on Oct. 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

Germany’s interior minister announced a new six-point plan to combat antisemitism on Thursday, as the country continued to reel from last week’s attempted massacre by a far-right terrorist of worshipers at a synagogue in Halle during Yom Kippur services.

Speaking to the federal parliament, the Bundestag, Interior Minister Horst Seehoffer acknowledged that “antisemitism is anchored in parts of our society.” His plan includes an obligation to report hate speech on the internet, bans on extremist political groups, a stricter weapons law and more prevention work by the authorities.

In his remarks, Seehofer spoke of “individual perpetrators” who “build up their frustration outside the public sphere without initially recognizable connections to anyone.” This was a new challenge for the authorities because it was no longer enough to observe an extremist party, he said.

Stephan Balliet — the 27-year-old who murdered two people in Halle after being unable to enter the synagogue — is being investigated as a lone-wolf terrorist, despite his support for neo-Nazi ideology.

Related coverage

October 17, 2019 4:36 pm
0

US Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Mourn Sudden Death of Civil Rights Icon Elijah Cummings

Many American Jewish and pro-Israel groups expressed condolences on Thursday over the sudden death of US Congressman Elijah Cummings. In a...

Seehoffer’s proposals come on top of last week’s move by the justice minister to toughen German laws against hate speech on the internet.

Christine Lambrecht said she would push through measures that would obligate social media companies to report death threats and other inflammatory statements to the relevant authorities. Lambrecht is also seeking stiffer sentences for those convicted of promoting racism and antisemitism online.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.