Friday, October 18th | 19 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hitler Satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Mixes Dark Humor With Plea for Tolerance

Clear Majority of Germans Perceive Increase in Antisemitism Over Past Year, New Poll Reveals

Amid Cash Crisis, United Nations Likely to Be Able to Pay Staff in November

Japan Won’t Join US Coalition to Protect Middle East Shipping, Will Send Own Force

The Scandal Continues at UMass Amherst

Jewish Prisoners Granted Rights to Kosher Meals in Michigan Following Lawsuit

Trump Says US Energy Secretary Perry to Step Down at End of the Year

Hospitality Chain Selina Announces First Location in Northern Israel

Pro-Israel Organizations Increasingly Alarmed Over Conflagration in Syria

Trump’s ‘Impulsive’ Decision to Leave Syria Undermines Israel’s Interests, According to Experts

October 18, 2019 9:38 am
0

Global Watchdog Gives Iran Until Feb to Tighten Anti-Money Laundering Rules

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A money changer holds Iranian rial banknotes as he waits for customers in Tehran’s business district, Jan. 7, 2012. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi.

A global dirty money watchdog said on Friday it had given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to comply with international norms after which it would urge all its members to apply counter-measures.

The Paris-based FATF said in the meantime that it was asking members to demand scrutiny of transactions with Iran and tougher external auditing of financing firms operating in the country.

“If before February 2020, Iran does not enact the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions in line with the FATF Standards, then the FATF will fully lift the suspension of counter-measures and call on its members and urge all jurisdictions to apply effective counter-measures, in line with recommendation 19,” it said in a statement.

Foreign businesses say Iran’s compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) rules is key if Tehran wants to attract investors, especially after the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran last year.

Related coverage

October 17, 2019 10:36 am
0

Gaza’s Growing Pet Population Stretches Scant Vet Resources

Palestinians in Gaza are increasingly turning to domestic pets for emotional comfort from the harsh realities of the economically-depressed enclave...

France, Britain and Germany have tied Iran’s compliance and removal from the FATF blacklist to a new channel for non-dollar trade with Iran designed to avert US sanctions.

Iran’s leaders are however divided over complying with the FATF. Supporters say it could ease foreign trade with Europe and Asia when the country’s economy is targeted by US penalties aimed at its isolation.

Hardline opponents argue that passing legislation toward joining the FATF, could hamper Iran’s support for its allies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The chances of Iranian compliance within four months appeared slim. Its own action plan to meet with the FATF requirements, implemented in 2016, expired in January 2018.

“The FATF expresses its disappointment that the Action Plan remains outstanding,” it said. “The FATF expects Iran to proceed swiftly in the reform path to ensure that it addresses all of the remaining items by completing and implementing the necessary Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing reforms.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.