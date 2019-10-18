Hospitality Chain Selina Announces First Location in Northern Israel
by Adi Pick / CTech
CTech – Hospitality company Selina Ltd. is set to open a location of its brand name deluxe hostels near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, Selina announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The new location will open in the first quarter of 2020, a Selina company spokesperson said in a phone call to Calcalist Thursday. The new location will include a recording studio, a co-working space, and “wellness gatherings,” according to the company’s statement.
Founded in 2014 in Panama by Israel-born Rafael Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, Selina currently operates 52 locations globally, according to company statements. Selina’s hostels offer co-working spaces, curated tours, wellness and fitness classes, homegrown produce-based meals, and volunteer activities.