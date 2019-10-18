Friday, October 18th | 19 Tishri 5780

October 18, 2019 10:18 am
0

Hospitality Chain Selina Announces First Location in Northern Israel

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

The Sea of Galilee. Photo: Staselnik via Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Hospitality company Selina Ltd. is set to open a location of its brand name deluxe hostels near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, Selina announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The new location will open in the first quarter of 2020, a Selina company spokesperson said in a phone call to Calcalist Thursday. The new location will include a recording studio, a co-working space, and “wellness gatherings,” according to the company’s statement.

Founded in 2014 in Panama by Israel-born Rafael Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, Selina currently operates 52 locations globally, according to company statements. Selina’s hostels offer co-working spaces, curated tours, wellness and fitness classes, homegrown produce-based meals, and volunteer activities.

In June, the company announced it would be opening its first Israel location in Tel Aviv, set to open in December of this year, according to the company’s website. Selina plans to open around 15 locations throughout Israel over the next five years, which will amount to approximately 15,000 beds.

