Jewish Prisoners Granted Rights to Kosher Meals in Michigan Following Lawsuit

JNS.org – A proposed settlement reached on Oct. 12 in a class-action lawsuit allows Jewish inmates in Michigan prisons to start receiving certified-kosher meals, The Jewish News reported.

The lawsuit was handled by the Civil Rights Clinic at Michigan State University, led by Professor Daniel Manville, who said, “We got the entry for preliminary approval and the notices will begin going up in the 16 Michigan prisons that house Jewish inmates.”

Manville, an ex-inmate and advocate for prisoners’ rights, has been working on this case since 2013.

In the past, Jewish prisoners requesting kosher meals have been given vegan dishes, but they lack kosher meat and dairy prepared in ways that adhere to Jewish law, such as prohibitions regarding contamination with non-kosher utensils.

