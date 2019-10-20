Sunday, October 20th | 21 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin Honors Late Queen Mother of Romania, Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust

‘The Canary in the Coalmine of Global Hatred’: UN Special Rapporteur ‘Alarmed’ by Growing Antisemitism on the Left, Right

Eight-Year-Old Israeli Boy, Great-Grandson of Prominent Rabbi, Drowns in the Hudson River

All US Troops Withdrawing from Syria Expected to Go to Western Iraq: Pentagon Chief

US Army Chooses Israeli System to Protect the Lives of Tank Crews

Yazidi Doctor Awarded for His Work Helping Women Calls for Justice

Netanyahu Condemns Violence Against IDF Following Yitzhar Riot

Pentagon Chief in Afghanistan as US Looks to Kickstart Taliban Talks

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Project Commemorating Jewish Life in Lithuania

Jewish Father of Sandy Hook Shooting Victim Wins $450,000 in Defamation Lawsuit

October 20, 2019 1:27 pm
0

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin Honors Late Queen Mother of Romania, Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Queen Mother Helen of Romania, who aided Jews during the Holocaust and was recognized as a “Righteous Among the Nations.” Photo: public domain.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday officially marked the reburial of Queen Mother Helen of Romania, also known as Helen of Greece and Denmark, with a letter praising the late monarch for her work to aid and rescue Romanian Jews during the Holocaust.

During World War II, despite Romania’s alliance with and domination by Nazi Germany, Helen fought to bring food, medical supplies, and other aid to the country’s Jews, and in 1942 personally intervened to stop a mass deportation of Jews to the death camps.

Following the war, the Soviet-sponsored communist government forced Helen’s son Michael I to abdicate and they both went into exile in 1948. Helen spent most of the rest of her life in Switzerland, where she died in 1982. She was recognized as a “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem in 1993.

Last Friday, Helen’s body was returned to Romania after 37 years and reburied Saturday with royal honors.

In his letter, presented to Princess Margareta of Romania by Israeli Ambassador David Saranga, Rivlin wrote, “I am writing to you to express again the profound gratitude of the Jewish People for [Helen’s] courageous efforts during World War II to rescue Romanian Jews from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.”

“Our two nations share a long history, and over the centuries, Jewish citizens of Romania experienced periods when they flourished as well as far less happy times,” he noted.

Of Helen’s actions to save Jews, Rivlin said, “Such noble acts, like those of the late queen Helen, shed a ray of light through the dark years of the Holocaust.”

Rivlin concluded, “I also want to say how much we appreciate all the efforts of the Romanian authorities on programs for Holocaust remembrance, for we strongly believe that only through education, research, and soul-searching is it possible to ensure that such terrible events will never happen again.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.