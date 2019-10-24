Thursday, October 24th | 25 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Exclusive Canadian Private School Punishes Students for Antisemitic Behavior

Jump in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Rankings Hailed as ‘Great News’ for Israeli Economy

IDF Chief of Staff Warns of Potential Security Deterioration in Both North and South

Israeli Crowned Miss Congeniality at Miss Asia-Pacific Pageant in Philippines

Poll: 78% of British Jews Prefer ‘No-Deal Brexit’ to Jeremy Corbyn as PM

Australian Teenager Charged With Harassment and Making Death Threats Against Bullied Jewish Student and His Mother

Will ‘The Prince’ Dethrone ‘King Bibi’? Israeli Ex-Military Chief Aims at Premiership

Israel-Kazakhstan Relations Continue to Expand and Diversify Under New President

American Express Backs Israeli Natural Language Startup Voca.ai

One in Four Germans Believe Jews ‘Have Too Much Power,’ New Survey Reveals

October 24, 2019 9:35 am
0

EU Jewish Leader Calls on UNESCO to Act Against Antisemitic Caricatures at Festival

avatar by JNS.org

A view of a parade float at the Carnival of Aalst in March 2019, featuring two Orthodox Jewish caricatures that were widely condemned as antisemitic. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A European Jewish leader is calling on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, to act against organizers of the Carnival of Aalst in Belgium for its plan to use antisemitic caricatures at its upcoming 2020 parade.

Organizers of the 2020 event published 150 caricatures mocking Jews ahead of the event.

The caricatures, which feature Orthodox Jews with red, hooked noses and golden teeth, were printed on ribbons for participants. The carnival, which was recognized by UNESCO in 2010 as a “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” is an annual three-day event in the days preceding Ash Wednesday.

“A one-off is a one-off, and we hoped that this was the case with the disgusting images at last year’s carnival. Instead, these ribbons represent a willful desire to offend,” European Jewish Association Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said in a statement. “The thing about a joke is that it is supposed to make everyone laugh. And we Jews have a fantastic sense of humor. But no Jew anywhere in Europe is laughing.”

Related coverage

October 24, 2019 4:08 pm
0

Exclusive Canadian Private School Punishes Students for Antisemitic Behavior

Up to 19 students from an exclusive private school in Vancouver, British Columbia, faced strong disciplinary action -- including expulsion...

“Instead, we recoil in disgust at the grotesque way that carnival seeks to portray us, money grabbing, greedy and big-nosed. Why? Because it is straight out of the Nazi playbook. It is dangerous. It seeks to set apart Jews from mainstream Belgian society. And its offensive. Full stop.”

Last March, the parade drew international outrage and condemnation when a float carried two giant figures of observant Jews that were viewed by many as antisemitic. The Jewish figures were depicted as caricatures featured with side curls and grotesquely large noses, sitting on bags of money.

However, the ribbon-makers argue that the they are in the spirit of the carnival, which is known for its over-the-top satirical take on religion, politics and culture.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.