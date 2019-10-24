IDF Drone Shot Out of the Sky Over Lebanese Territory

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday that a military drone conducting “routine operations to secure the border” crashed in Lebanese territory.

According to a report by Lebanon’s National News Agency, the drone fell after being shot down by a Lebanese citizen with a hunting rifle.

The IDF said that the downing of the drone would not lead to intelligence being exposed, according to a report in Ynet, which noted that the IDF uses dozens of drones near the border on a daily basis, mostly for intelligence-gathering purposes.

Last month, the IDF acknowledged that one of its drones had crashed in southern Lebanon, two weeks after reports that another Israeli drone had crashed into a Hezbollah media center.