Israeli Crowned Miss Congeniality at Miss Asia-Pacific Pageant in Philippines

Israel’s Noy Ben Artzi was crowned Miss Congeniality at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant held in the Philippines earlier this month.

The Tel Aviv native, 22, was chosen by her fellow 53 competitors to receive the title at the Manila event.

She said about receiving the honor, “In my eyes, this is the most significant award, because I won it by the vote of the other contestants, and to me that means I also have character, and not just beauty.”

According to an Israeli publication, in one segment of the pageant Ben-Artzi requested to walk hand-in-hand with a pageant contestant from Lebanon, but the latter refused to cooperate and the joint walk was cancelled.

Following the competition, Ben-Artzi described on Instagram how “grateful” she was to represent Israel in the pageant.