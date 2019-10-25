Friday, October 25th | 26 Tishri 5780

October 25, 2019 10:51 am
Starbucks, Shake Shack Possibly on Menu for Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Starbucks and Shake Shack may be coming to Israel. Photo: Screenshots via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – US-based Starbucks and Shake Shack restaurants may be doing business in Israel, with the former possibly doing so for the second time.

Yediot Achronot reported that Fox Group owner Harel Wiesel has been in talks to establish a partnership with his brothers Yoram and Ari Yerzin, both of whom own several successful eateries.

Starbucks sold in Israeli stores between 2001 and 2003. But it never quite caught on with the Israeli public, who had plenty of Mideast coffee staples and fresher fare.

“This time Starbucks may succeed in Israel after changing its image in recent years, upgrading its types of coffee and expanding its range of baked goods and food, and the increase in the number of tourists coming to Israel who are used to the chain adds to its attractiveness,” reported Israel’s Channel 7.

The fast-food chain Shake Shack, founded in New York City in 2004, sells hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and milkshakes. It currently operates in 12 countries.

Neither restaurant is kosher.

