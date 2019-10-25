Friday, October 25th | 26 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Warns of Chaos, Civil War in Lebanon

Hundreds of Jewish Students Walk Out in Protest as University of Illinois Student Senate Passes Resolution Denying Link Between Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism

One-Year Anniversary of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre to Be Marked With Collective Moment of Remembrance

Top Canadian Jewish Group ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Federally-Funded Voting Guide That Promoted BDS

Belgian Jewish Leaders Hit Out at Government-Funded Anti-Racism Body Over Antisemitic Carnival Images

Iran Views US Withdrawal From Syria as an Opportunity

Fewer Republicans Think Their Party Has Better Plan for Syria, ‘War on Terror’: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Don’t Become Goliath, Break Your Company Into Smaller Factions, Says Richard Branson

Green Concrete Startup ECOncrete Wins Pitch to Rich Event in Tel Aviv

Czech Parliament Chamber Passes Anti-BDS Resolution

October 25, 2019 2:26 pm
0

Top Canadian Jewish Group ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Federally-Funded Voting Guide That Promoted BDS

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

People arrive at a polling station to vote in the federal election in Beauce, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mathieu Belanger.

A top Jewish advocacy group said on Friday it was “deeply concerned” after becoming aware that a federal grant was used to produce a voting guide for Canadian Muslims ahead of last Monday’s national elections.

B’nai Brith Canada was referring to the “Canadian Muslim Voting Guide: Federal Election 2019” that was published by the Canadian Islamophobia Industry Research Project at Wilfred Laurier University on Oct. 18.

The front cover of the guide recognizes support from a federal agency, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

“Disturbingly, one of the six ‘key issues’ for Canadian Muslims unilaterally selected by the authors of the voting guide is support for the anti-Israel and antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement,” B’nai Brith noted. “The voting guide purports to assign a ‘Fail’ grade to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for recognizing that BDS is a form of antisemitism that harms Jewish students on Canadian campuses, and gives the same failing grade to Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer.”

Related coverage

October 25, 2019 3:34 pm
0

Hundreds of Jewish Students Walk Out in Protest as University of Illinois Student Senate Passes Resolution Denying Link Between Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism

More than 400 Jewish students from fraternities, sororities, Chabad, Hillel and other organizations walked out in protest earlier this week...

Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada, stated, “It is totally unacceptable that government funds have been used to promote an antisemitic movement in Canada. It is deeply troubling that taxpayer dollars were used to subsidize a document ‘guiding’ Canadians on whom to support in an election.”

B’nau Brith said it would be seeking “a commitment from the newly-elected Canadian government to ensure that premises and facilities under government administration not be provided to organizations that express antisemitism or call Israel’s right to exist into question.”

Furthermore, B’nai Brith added, it would be looking for “a commitment that no government funding be provided to organizations that endorse or support projects and events encouraging the antisemitic BDS movement.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.