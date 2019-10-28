Monday, October 28th | 29 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jaguar-Land Rover Partners With Israeli Car Fleet Management Startup Fleetonomy

Shock in Germany as Far-Right Demagogue Björn Höcke Strengthens Position With Regional Election Victory for AfD

Global Jewish Leaders Stand In Solidarity to Honor the Memories of 11 Killed in Pittsburgh

Iranian Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities a ‘Global Wake-Up Call,’ Warns Former Air-Defense Official

‘Israeli Air Force One’ Almost Ready for Takeoff

Upcoming Netflix Docuseries Focuses on Story of Nazi Guard John Demjanjuk

Historic Copy of Hebrew Bible Returns to Spain to Go on Display in 2020

District Court Rejects Boycott of Israelis by Spanish City

More Than 80 Officials Gather for 34th Meeting of US-Israel Economic Cooperative

Sanders’ Presidential Campaign Selects Antisemitic Comedian as Surrogate

October 28, 2019 10:52 am
0

Historic Copy of Hebrew Bible Returns to Spain to Go on Display in 2020

avatar by JNS.org

The Kennicott Bible, one of the oldest and most expensive copies of the Hebrew Bible. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – One of the oldest and most expensive copies of the Hebrew Bible was returned to Spain, where it was created in 1476, and will go on display next year.

The Kennicott Bible, with more than 900 pages, will be showcased in the city of Santiago de Compostela—a Christian pilgrimage site in northern Spain and the capital of the Galicia region—on April 12, 2020, announced the local government of Galicia.

It was written by Moisés Ibn Zabara and illustrated by Joseph Ibn Hayyim for Isaac di Braga, an influential Jewish businessman from Galicia. It’s now worth millions of dollars.

Oxford University, which owns the copy of the Bible, will lend it to the Museo Centro Gaiás in Santiago for an exhibition titled “Galicia: A Story of the World.”

Related coverage

October 28, 2019 11:28 am
0

Shock in Germany as Far-Right Demagogue Björn Höcke Strengthens Position With Regional Election Victory for AfD

The leader of a far-right grouping whose activity is monitored by Germany's official body to defend against political extremism celebrated...

The bible turned up at Oxford in the United Kingdom in 1771.

It is unclear how it made its way there, but was taken to Portugal and then North Africa before its whereabouts were unknown for about 300 years. Many Jews fleeing the Spanish Inquisition that began in 1492 smuggled out books and artifacts that would have been censored or destroyed on the Iberian Peninsula.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.