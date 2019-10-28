Monday, October 28th | 29 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

75% of Lawsuits Will be Handled Online Within a Decade, Says Haifa University Law Professor

Top Jewish Civil Rights Group Endorses US Congressional Resolution to Recognize Genocide of Armenians by Turkey

Jaguar-Land Rover Partners With Israeli Car Fleet Management Startup Fleetonomy

Shock in Germany as Far-Right Demagogue Björn Höcke Strengthens Position With Regional Election Victory for AfD

Global Jewish Leaders Stand In Solidarity to Honor the Memories of 11 Killed in Pittsburgh

Iranian Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities a ‘Global Wake-Up Call,’ Warns Former Air-Defense Official

‘Israeli Air Force One’ Almost Ready for Takeoff

Upcoming Netflix Docuseries Focuses on Story of Nazi Guard John Demjanjuk

Historic Copy of Hebrew Bible Returns to Spain to Go on Display in 2020

District Court Rejects Boycott of Israelis by Spanish City

October 28, 2019 11:07 am
0

‘Israeli Air Force One’ Almost Ready for Takeoff

avatar by JNS.org

An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 767, June 6, 2013. Photo: Aktug Ates via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s ‘Air Force One’ was seen for the first time exiting the garage at the aircraft division of Israel Aerospace Industries on Sunday, Ynet reported on Monday.

The customized Boeing 767 is painted blue and white with a Star of David on the tail, and is to serve Israel’s president and prime minister.

The plane is 19 years old and arrived in Israel in 2016 from Australian airline Qantas. It has undergone special renovations according to Israel’s Channel 12. Among the new technologies reportedly installed are defense systems against cyber attacks and missiles. The plane also includes a study room, a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, as well as a meeting room equipped with encrypted satellite communications systems.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.