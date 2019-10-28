‘Israeli Air Force One’ Almost Ready for Takeoff

JNS.org – Israel’s ‘Air Force One’ was seen for the first time exiting the garage at the aircraft division of Israel Aerospace Industries on Sunday, Ynet reported on Monday.

The customized Boeing 767 is painted blue and white with a Star of David on the tail, and is to serve Israel’s president and prime minister.

The plane is 19 years old and arrived in Israel in 2016 from Australian airline Qantas. It has undergone special renovations according to Israel’s Channel 12. Among the new technologies reportedly installed are defense systems against cyber attacks and missiles. The plane also includes a study room, a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, as well as a meeting room equipped with encrypted satellite communications systems.