Jaguar-Land Rover Partners With Israeli Car Fleet Management Startup Fleetonomy

October 28, 2019 12:11 pm
avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

The Tel Aviv skyline at night. Photo: Gilad Avidan via Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Tel Aviv-based car fleet management startup Fleetonomy has signed a collaboration agreement with Jaguar-Land Rover and its investment arm InMotion Ventures, the company announced Monday. Under the agreement, Fleetonomy will provide Jaguar with technology to launch and operate its premium electric chauffeur service Havn.

Founded in 2016 by Lior Gerenstein and former Check Point Software Technologies executive Israel Duanis, Fleetonomy develops a cloud-based fleet management service for carmakers, car rental companies, and ride-sharing services. The company employs 25 people and has raised $4.5 million to date.

In recent years, there is increased demand from international automotive manufacturers for technology that could be used not only to manage car fleets, but to optimize services in real-time and improve them over time, Gerenstein said in a statement.

The right technology partner is critical for the entire service, Lars Klawitter, managing director of Inmotion’s Studio 107, said in a statement.

