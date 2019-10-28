Monday, October 28th | 30 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Erdogan ‘Dragging Turkey Down a Dangerous Path,’ Israel’s UN Envoy Charges

With Peace Plan Still Locked Away, Trump Envoy Kushner Visits Israel, Meets With Gantz and Netanyahu

Netanyahu: Iran Seeking to Attack Israel From Yemen With Precision-Guided Missiles

75% of Lawsuits Will be Handled Online Within a Decade, Says Haifa University Law Professor

Top Jewish Civil Rights Group Endorses US Congressional Resolution to Recognize Genocide of Armenians by Turkey

Jaguar-Land Rover Partners With Israeli Car Fleet Management Startup Fleetonomy

Shock in Germany as Far-Right Demagogue Björn Höcke Strengthens Position With Regional Election Victory for AfD

Global Jewish Leaders Stand In Solidarity to Honor the Memories of 11 Killed in Pittsburgh

Iranian Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities a ‘Global Wake-Up Call,’ Warns Former Air-Defense Official

‘Israeli Air Force One’ Almost Ready for Takeoff

October 28, 2019 3:14 pm
0

With Peace Plan Still Locked Away, Trump Envoy Kushner Visits Israel, Meets With Gantz and Netanyahu

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Jared Kushner meets with Benny Gantz (c) and Yair Lapid (l) in Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo: Jeries Mansour / US Embassy in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner visited Israel on Monday, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his top rivals, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid of the Blue and White party.

Gantz — who currently holds the mandate to try to form the next government after September’s inconclusive Knesset elections — tweeted, “I met today with the senior adviser to the US president, Jared Kushner, along with Yair Lapid and US Ambassador David Friedman. We spoke about developments in the Middle East and the good and strong relations between the US and [Israel].”

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that Kushner had also sat down with Netanyahu and his team, including National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat and Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.

Kushner’s drop-by came at a sensitive time in Israel, amid the ongoing political stalemate, concern over Trump’s recent decision to withdraw US troops from Syria and the sense of a growing direct threat from Iran.

There is also still a lack of clarity if the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan Kushner has been working on over the past two and a half years will ever see the light of day. Its unveiling has been delayed indefinitely, due to the political instability in Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.