October 29, 2019 10:00 am
Blue and White’s Gantz, Lapid Say Netanyahu is Stalling Coalition Talks

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid during a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Oct. 28, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz said on Monday that “unfortunately no tangible progress was made” in coalition talks with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu at their Sunday meeting.

While Gantz called the meeting “businesslike,” he insinuated that Netanyahu was attempting to “dictate the entire public agenda.”

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid also accused Netanyahu of posturing during his mandate. “It is possible to form a government within 48 hours,” he said. “All that Benjamin Netanyahu needs to do is agree to be second in a rotation agreement.”

Netanyahu passed his mandate to form a coalition back to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Oct. 21 after failing to assemble a majority government.

October 29, 2019 12:09 pm
