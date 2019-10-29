NFL Player Wears Star of David on Cleats in Memory of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs wore a Star of David on his cleats during a game on Sunday in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the deadly Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
The Super Bowl champion and former NFL Defensive MVP, whose paternal grandfather was Jewish, also has a Jewish star tattooed on his right arm and wears a Star of David necklace around town.
Cleats today for Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs, who considers himself half Jewish. pic.twitter.com/muHBoFr5NG
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 27, 2019