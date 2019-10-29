Tuesday, October 29th | 30 Tishri 5780

October 29, 2019 2:36 pm
NFL Player Wears Star of David on Cleats in Memory of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Terrell Suggs as part of the Baltimore Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVI. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs wore a Star of David on his cleats during a game on Sunday in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the deadly Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The Super Bowl champion and former NFL Defensive MVP, whose paternal grandfather was Jewish, also has a Jewish star tattooed on his right arm and wears a Star of David necklace around town.

