Tuesday, October 29th | 30 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Students Criticize Duke University Security After Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Speech By Former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni

Prime Minister Hariri Resigns as Lebanon Crisis Turns Violent

Turkey Says Kurdish YPG Still in Syria Border Area as Deadline Looms

Volkswagen to Test Autonomous Vehicles in Tel Aviv in 2022, Says Executive

Australia Man Gets Maximum 36-Year Sentence for Rape, Murder of Israeli Student

Steven Mnuchin, Israeli Health Officials Discuss Establishment of Israeli FDA Branch

UN Nuclear Watchdog Picks Argentina’s Grossi as Next Chief

Iran’s Thirsty Energy Industry Runs Up Against Water Shortage

Watchdog Group Launches Petition to Keep CAIR Off American College Campuses

Iraqi Security Forces Open Fire on Protesters, Kill 14

October 29, 2019 9:32 am
0

Pittsburgh Steelers Hold Moment of Silence for 2018 Synagogue Shooting

avatar by JNS.org

Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo: Tom Murphy VII via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Pittsburgh Steelers held a moment of silence before their Monday-night game to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue shooting, when a lone gunman killed 11 Jewish worshippers during Shabbat-morning services.

“On this anniversary of the tragic day in our city when innocent people were gunned down in the Tree of Life Synagogue, we pause to offer our thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives, as well as those who survived that  terrible day. Since that day, our community has resolved to stay stronger than hate and anti-Semitism,” said Steelers’ president Art Rooney II in a statement released on Sunday, announcing the moment of silence that will be held before the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team also held a moment of silence one year ago, the day after the Oct. 27, 2018 shooting—the deadliest attack in American Jewish history.

Other Pittsburgh sports teams also held a moment of silence.

Related coverage

October 28, 2019 11:03 am
0

Upcoming Netflix Docuseries Focuses on Story of Nazi Guard John Demjanjuk

JNS.org - A new Netflix docuseries centers on the story of a retired Ukrainian-American autoworker in Cleveland who was accused...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.