Pittsburgh Steelers Hold Moment of Silence for 2018 Synagogue Shooting

JNS.org – The Pittsburgh Steelers held a moment of silence before their Monday-night game to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue shooting, when a lone gunman killed 11 Jewish worshippers during Shabbat-morning services.

“On this anniversary of the tragic day in our city when innocent people were gunned down in the Tree of Life Synagogue, we pause to offer our thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives, as well as those who survived that terrible day. Since that day, our community has resolved to stay stronger than hate and anti-Semitism,” said Steelers’ president Art Rooney II in a statement released on Sunday, announcing the moment of silence that will be held before the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team also held a moment of silence one year ago, the day after the Oct. 27, 2018 shooting—the deadliest attack in American Jewish history.

Other Pittsburgh sports teams also held a moment of silence.

Related coverage Upcoming Netflix Docuseries Focuses on Story of Nazi Guard John Demjanjuk JNS.org - A new Netflix docuseries centers on the story of a retired Ukrainian-American autoworker in Cleveland who was accused...