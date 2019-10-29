Swastikas Found on Three Separate Buildings at Smith College in Massachusetts

JNS.org – Eight swastikas have been found on the campus of Smith College in Northampton, Mass.

Students at the prominent all-women’s academic institution discovered at least one swastika on an academic building. Law enforcement then inspected the entire campus and saw at least eight swastikas drawn with markers on three separate buildings.

The vandalism was removed by staff on Friday, Smith spokesperson Stacey Schmeidel told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

College President Kathleen McCartney, in an email to students on Friday evening, condemned the incidents as exemplifying “hatred and cowardice.”

Related coverage Jewish Students Criticize Duke University Security After Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Speech by Former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni Campus police at Duke University have faced criticism from Jewish students for alleged “double standards” after angry pro-Palestinian activists disrupted...