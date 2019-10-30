Leaders of Private Synagogue in Dubai Remain Optimistic About Jewish Life in UAE

JNS.org – The leaders of a private synagogue in Dubai said they are hopeful about the future of Jewish life in the United Arab Emirates.

“We have slowly found our place in the ecosystem of the UAE,” Ross Kriel, the president of the new Jewish Community of the Emirates, told the Associated Press. “It reflects our optimism about the future of the UAE as a place for us to commune, contribute and flourish.”

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, was founded in 1971. Although it has no diplomatic relations with Israel, Israeli officials have been allowed to visit, and the Israeli national anthem was played last year at an Abu Dhabi judo tournament.

The UAE also announced in September plans to begin constructing its first synagogue.

Related coverage Iraqi Prime Minister’s Main Backers Agree to Oust Him Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's two main backers have agreed to work to remove him from office as protests...