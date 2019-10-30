Wednesday, October 30th | 1 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mother of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia: ‘They’re Trying to Break Her’

‘I Had to Face a Whole Clique Every Day’: Berlin Jewish High School Students Tell German Justice Minister of Rampant Antisemitic Bullying

US, Gulf Countries Impose Joint Iran-Related Sanctions on 25 Targets

Israeli Library Management Company Ex Libris Seals 10 Million Euro Deal With German Academic Consortium

Iran, Russia Take Aim at US Military Presence Near Syrian Oilfields

With $2.24 Billion in Funding in a Single Quarter, Israeli Tech Companies Set a Six-Year Record

US Senior Diplomat Slams Egypt’s Treatment of Journalist

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Main Backers Agree to Oust Him

WhatsApp Sues Israel’s NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones Around the World

New Report on Antisemitism at Columbia University, Barnard Points to a ‘Hotbed for Hate’

October 30, 2019 9:36 am
0

Leaders of Private Synagogue in Dubai Remain Optimistic About Jewish Life in UAE

avatar by JNS.org

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wiki Commons.

JNS.org – The leaders of a private synagogue in Dubai said they are hopeful about the future of Jewish life in the United Arab Emirates.

“We have slowly found our place in the ecosystem of the UAE,” Ross Kriel, the president of the new Jewish Community of the Emirates, told the Associated Press. “It reflects our optimism about the future of the UAE as a place for us to commune, contribute and flourish.”

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, was founded in 1971. Although it has no diplomatic relations with Israel, Israeli officials have been allowed to visit, and the Israeli national anthem was played last year at an Abu Dhabi judo tournament.

The UAE also announced in September plans to begin constructing its first synagogue.

Related coverage

October 30, 2019 10:34 am
0

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Main Backers Agree to Oust Him

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's two main backers have agreed to work to remove him from office as protests...

Members of the synagogue in Dubai, located in an unmarked villa whose exact location is kept a secret to outsiders, gather for weekly prayers, kosher meals, celebrations and holidays. Jews who do not travel on Shabbat can also stay in the home’s upstairs living quarters.

Kriel said he feels very safe in Dubai, but still does not wear a kipah outside. Many in the community asked not to be identified, and an AP reporter had to agree not to photograph the synagogue or describe its location before visiting.

“Although our community is very unique in the Jewish world, we have not wanted to sensationalize our presence here,” he said. “Our future vision is a Jewish community that is not just considered a normal feature of life in the UAE, but is considered to be a place where Jews flourish.”

Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, the new chief rabbi of the UAE’s Jewish community, said the country has genuinely become “a major global hub and point of encounter between religions.”

He added, “We are being invited to that encounter. Are we going to dwell on the past or look to the future? I feel that this history has yet to be written, and we are going to write it by living it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.