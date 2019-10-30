Wednesday, October 30th | 1 Heshvan 5780

October 30, 2019 3:32 pm
0

UK Antisemitism Watchdog Urges Voters Not to Vote for Corbyn’s Labour Party in Upcoming Election

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his home in north London. Photo: Reuters / Peter Nicholls.

A watchdog group that seeks to oppose UK Labour antisemitism said on Wednesday that voters in the upcoming parliamentary election should back any party other than Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour.

Since the far-left Corbyn was elected as Labour chief in 2015, the party has been wracked by antisemitism scandals, forcing the resignation or dismissal of a series of members and officials. Polls show the overwhelming majority of British Jews consider Corbyn to be personally antisemitic.

The group Labour Against Antisemitism said in a statement on Wednesday that it would be delivering “a clear and consistent message to the public throughout this general election: that Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to be Prime Minister and that the Labour Party is unfit to be in government.”

“Over the last three years we have reported endemic levels of antisemitism in the Labour Party,” said the group. “Anti-Jewish racism has not only been ignored by Mr. Corbyn’s organization, but at times appears to have been actively encouraged.”

Referring to Britain’s official human rights watchdog, the group said, “Under [Corbyn’s] leadership, the Labour party have become the first British political party to be fully investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission for institutional racism.”

“We believe the greatest risk to our democracy and to the safety and security of the British Jewish community is the Labour party and a Labour government,” said the group. “Our message to the electorate is therefore ABC: anyone but Corbyn.”

Elections — in which Brexit will be the top issue — are set for December 12.

