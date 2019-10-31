Thursday, October 31st | 2 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Illinois Student Leader Hailed for ‘Courageous’ Stand With Jewish Community in Fight Against Anti-Israel Resolution

Two Major Party Groups, Prominent UK Rabbi Advise Against Voting for Corbyn-Led Labour

US Forces Seen Patrolling in Syria Near Turkish Border

Twitter Bans Political Ads; Facebook’s Zuckerberg Defends Them

China’s Haier Looks to Israeli Tech to Make Its Fridges Smarter, Says Exec

US-China Trade War an Opportunity for Israeli Tech, Says Venture Capitalist

Israeli App Helps People Navigate Cemeteries to Find Graves

Israeli Ad-Blocking Firm Namogoo Raises $40 Million in Private Funding

Hariri Ready to Be Lebanese PM Again But With Conditions: Source

Mayor of French City Condemns Rising Antisemitism After Frenzied Individual’s Attack on Jewish School is Foiled

October 31, 2019 11:14 am
0

Israeli App Helps People Navigate Cemeteries to Find Graves

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man demonstrates how to use ‘Gravez,’ which offers turn-by-turn voice directions to help cemetery visitors navigate large graveyards in search of a loved-one’s resting place, during an interview with Reuters at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

An Israeli-developed app offers turn-by-turn voice directions to help visitors navigate large graveyards in search of a loved-one’s resting place.

Finding the exact location of a grave for a visit or to attend a funeral can be difficult in a large cemetery that is constantly changing. The “Gravez” app, which aims to help reduce that stress, is only available in Israel for now, but its developers plan to expand globally.

“It will change everything,” said Yehuda Hanfling, a service manager for Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel. “People who haven’t been to graves for years and want to reach (the grave) get lost because graves have been added, paths have been added everywhere,” Hanfling said.

Chevra Kadisha began operating the app in September.

Related coverage

October 31, 2019 12:01 pm
0

China’s Haier Looks to Israeli Tech to Make Its Fridges Smarter, Says Exec

CTech - Qingdao, China-based consumer electronics company Haier Group Corporation is constantly on the lookout for Israeli startups and technologies...

The app developers, Corido, used drones and image processing tools to map over 1.3 million graves in 30 cemeteries in Israel so far for pedestrian and vehicle navigation, said Guy Liany, co-chief executive of Corido.

“We map all the geographical elements, the paths, the plots, interest points, everything that depicts the outline of the cemetery,” said Liany, adding that the cemetery managers constantly update the system.

A cemetery that contains an average of 30,000-40,000 graves can be mapped within several days. The app is free for private users but cemetery operators need to purchase the system. The price depends on the size of the grounds.

The app can also suggest nearby parking and provide on-screen prayers traditionally said by the grave. The developers plan in the future to provide paid services like flower delivery or cleaning and renovating tombstones.

“We have been getting reactions from people,” said Corido co-CEO Israel Gold. “We see that people open the application just to look at a picture of the gravestone of their grandfather or a loved one, whose grave they haven’t visited for years and they are very moved.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.