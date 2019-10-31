Thursday, October 31st | 2 Heshvan 5780

October 31, 2019 12:14 pm
0

Israeli Drone Targeted by Anti-Aircraft Missile Over Lebanon

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Israeli drone on display. Photo: Zachi Evenor via Wikimedia Commons.

An Israeli drone was targeted by an anti-aircraft missile on Thursday over Lebanon.

According to Israeli news site Walla, an IDF spokesman said the drone was undamaged in the attack. The Iran-backed Shi’a terror group Hezbollah took responsibility for firing the missile.

News outlet Mako reported that the missile was believed to have been shoulder-launched.

Ten days ago, Hezbollah claimed to have shot down an Israeli drone near the Israel-Lebanon border. The IDF later confirmed the incident.

Last month, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said, “Israel needs to know that our airspace is not open to its drones. The resistance will choose the right place and time to bring down the drones. Revenge for Israeli aggression is inevitable.”

This past summer, the IDF intercepted a squad intending to send multiple drones into Israel from Syria, killing the terrorists involved.

Hezbollah responded with a missile attack on an IDF facility near the border. No one was injured in the incident.

