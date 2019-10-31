Israeli Security Forces Stop Knife Attack in Hebron

JNS.org – Israeli Border Police officers shot and arrested a female suspect on Wednesday for attempting to stab Israeli troops at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, according to security forces.

According to the emergency medical unit that responded to the incident, the suspect was in critical condition and taken to a nearby hospital, reported i24 News. No police officers were injured in the attack.

Israeli security authorities believe that the attack was premeditated since the suspect was able to make it through several checkpoints before reaching the site.

On Monday, Israeli police arrested a 16-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of attempting to stab police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to a police statement.