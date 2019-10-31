Rocket Fired From Gaza Into Southern Israel, IDF Hits Back With Strikes on Hamas Targets

A rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Thursday evening.

Yediot Ahronot reported that warning sirens were heard around 8 p.m. local time in Israeli communities near the Gaza border and residents reported hearing a single explosion.

An IDF spokesman said a rocket launch was detected and an Iron Dome aerial defense battery was activated. It is not clear whether the rocket was intercepted or fell in an open area. No injuries or damage were reported.

Later on Thursday, the IDF responded with strikes on two Hamas military positions in northern Gaza.

The rocket fire came following a period of relative calm along the Israel-Gaza border. False alarms were sounded on Sunday and last Thursday, one of them prompting the activation of Iron Dome, though this was later revealed to be the result of a misidentification.

At the beginning of October, two rockets were launched from Gaza, but fell inside the Strip.