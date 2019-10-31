Thursday, October 31st | 2 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senators Sanders and Warren Offer ‘The Squad’ Squalid Middle East Peace Plans

Putin’s Nefarious Polices Are Not New

The IDF Must Learn from the Disastrous Hezbollah Border Incident

A Strategic Israeli View of the Turkish Campaign Against the Kurds

Underestimating Iran’s Threats to Israel and the Wider Middle East

‘Aliyah’ Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Prominent US Reform Rabbi Warns of Growing Anti-Israel Sentiments in Democratic Party

UK Antisemitism Watchdog Urges Voters Not to Vote for Corbyn’s Labour Party in Upcoming Election

Report: Israel Asks US to Condition Aid to Lebanon on End to Hezbollah’s Precision-Guided Missile Program

Mother of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia: ‘They’re Trying to Break Her’

October 31, 2019 7:25 am
0

Senators Sanders and Warren Offer ‘The Squad’ Squalid Middle East Peace Plans

avatar by Edward Alexander

Opinion

Senator Bernie Sanders. Photo: Nick Solari via Wikimedia Commons.

“In the warmest of human hearts,” the socialist Irving Howe once wrote, “there is always a cold spot for the Jews.” The plans which socialist Bernie Sanders and more-than-socialist Elizabeth Warren have just set forth for resolving the Israel-Palestine “conflict” demonstrate that, in their view, Jews have not done enough dying in the past century.

The plans certainly give no evidence of compassion for the three generations of Israelis who have had to bury their own children. No, their compassion is reserved, in Sanders’ case, for the Arab residents of Gaza, ruled by the Hamas organization, whose written constitution pledges its votaries to “kill Jews wherever you find them,” and who use the billions of dollars sent them by charitable organizations to achieve that aim.

Sanders wants America to send funds intended for Israel to Gaza so its rulers will have money to pay for electricity and groceries, lest they be forced to divert the fabulous sums of money they now receive for more sanguine purposes, especially underground tunnels into Israel to perpetrate raw murder.

Warren, less patient than Sanders, would like to give the Palestinian Arabs joint control of the city of Jerusalem so that they can plant their “capital” city in Israel’s capital. The Arabs never, in their long history in the region, thought of making Jerusalem even the capital of a province. But when their war of 1948 against the nascent Jewish state gave the Jordanians half of the city, they showed, apparently unbeknownst to Warren, what happens in such an arrangement: they proceeded to destroy the synagogues, the cemeteries, the holy places, and the Jewish inhabitants of their half with a savagery that would have shamed animals.

Related coverage

October 31, 2019 7:09 am
0

Putin’s Nefarious Polices Are Not New

The multipolar world, the pivot to China, the freeing of Russia from a Eurocentric foreign policy, the building of a...

Since in this enterprise of Middle East peacemaking, nothing succeeds like failure, the Palestinians were again, in later years, offered control of eastern Jerusalem by Ehud Barak and other Israeli doves, but to no avail.

It is no accident that Senators Sanders and Warren should offer their pro-Arab peace schemes, brimming with repudiation of their party’s long-standing political and spiritual bond with the Jewish people, at just this time.

They too, like the majority of their colleagues, have trembled at the way in which the squalid antisemitic outbursts of the Democratic party’s numerically tiny “squad” of four have gone both uncondemned and unrepudiated by the party’s leadership, including its pathetic Jewish contingent. How better to placate this ferocious quartet than by offering up a presidential candidate who will put the Jews in their place?

Edward Alexander is author of Irving Howe: Socialist, Critic, Jew.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.