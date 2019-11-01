Friday, November 1st | 4 Heshvan 5780

November 1, 2019 1:36 pm
Judge in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter’s Case Promises Trial Won’t Clash With Jewish High Holidays Next Year

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The facade of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Alan Freed / File.

The judge in the case of the neo-Nazi killer who murdered 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018 has declined to set a date for his trial — but she guaranteed that the trial would not conflict with the Jewish High Holidays in 2020.

After a pre-trial meeting on Thursday, Judge Donetta Ambrose said she would only consider selecting a date after all of the lawyers’ motions were resolved.

But Judge Ambrose  — responding to a letter of concern sent by Dor Hadash, one of the three Jewish congregations who worship at the Tree of Life building — vowed that neither jury selection nor the trial itself would take place during the Jewish High Holidays.

Accused mass-murderer Robert Bowers waived his right to appear at Thursday’s meeting.

According to local broadcaster KDKA, prosecutors have expressed concern that the white supremacist will not go on trial until the Spring of 2021, which they described as an “unreasonable delay,” and painful for the victims who would like to see a “pathway to resolution.”

Judge Ambrose has asked the defense to submit discovery motions, jury selection motions and any constitutional challenges to the Federal Death Penalty Act by Dec. 18. The government will have one month to respond by Jan. 17, 2020.

