Friday, November 1st | 3 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Southern Israel Pummeled by Volleys of Rockets Amid Renewed Gaza Tension

Canadian Jewish Group Takes Toronto-Area Mosque to Task Over Article by Infamous Holocaust Denier

Marilyn Monroe’s Menorah Predicted to Sell For Up to $150,000 at New York Auction

Top US Jewish Group Defends American Military Aid to Israel After Some Democrats Tout Potential Conditions

Syria Upheaval Opens New Door for Tehran’s Attack Plans

Judge in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter’s Case Promises Trial Won’t Clash With Jewish High Holidays Next Year

Implications of the US Withdrawal From Syria

New US Sanctions Against Iran Nuclear Program Target IRGC’s Control of Construction Sector

Abbas Told the UN He Wants New Elections. He Lied.

The Wider Image: Enjoying the High Life, Up on the Roof in Tel Aviv

November 1, 2019 3:34 pm
0

Marilyn Monroe’s Menorah Predicted to Sell For Up to $150,000 at New York Auction

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Marilyn Monroe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A menorah that belonged to the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe is expected to sell for up to $150,000 when it gets auctioned off next week in New York, The Jewish News reported.

A private collector who purchased the menorah in 1999 at a Christie’s auction of Monroe’s personal belongings asked Kestenbaum & Company to sell the religious item on November 7.

“Marilyn Monroe’s spellbinding magnetism knows no bounds. We are thrilled to be able to offer Marilyn’s personal Menorah at auction next week,” Kestenbaum & Company director Daniel Kestenbaum said. “The market for memorabilia from the Golden Age of Hollywood goes from strength to strength, as does Fine Judaica, and as such this extraordinary item has remarkable provenance. We anticipate substantial interest from competing collectors.”

The menorah, which features a wind-up mechanism that plays Israel’s national anthem, was a gift to the American actress from the parents of her third husband, famous playwright Arthur Miller, after she decided to convert to Judaism when the couple married in June 1956.

Related coverage

October 31, 2019 4:24 pm
0

Jewish Actor Seth Rogen Talks About Favorite ‘Sesame Street’ Memories, Watching Israeli Version ‘Rechov Sumsum’

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of "Sesame Street," Jewish actor Seth Rogen...

Monroe, who was 30 at the time, studied Jewish texts with the Miller family’s rabbi, Robert E Goldburg, before converting. The menorah was found among her possessions when she died in 1962, at the age of 36.

The menorah was briefly displayed at The Jewish Museum of New York as part of the exhibition, “Becoming Jewish: Warhol’s Liz and Marilyn,” as well as at the Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.

A Jewish prayer book owned by Monroe was auctioned by J. Greenstein & Company last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.