Southern Israel Pummeled by Volleys of Rockets Amid Renewed Gaza Tension

Several volleys of rockets were fired into southern Israel on Friday night from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

A home in the city of Sderot was reported to have suffered a direct hit, and a woman was lightly injured while running to a bomb shelter.

A video tweeted by the Israeli military showed seven rockets being intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

RAW FOOTAGE: The moment the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted 7 rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel. pic.twitter.com/jxOTpbeHhT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2019

On Thursday, one rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel, prompting retaliatory IDF strikes on two Hamas military targets in the northern part of the Strip.