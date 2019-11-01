Friday, November 1st | 4 Heshvan 5780

Southern Israel Pummeled by Volleys of Rockets Amid Renewed Gaza Tension

November 1, 2019 3:58 pm
0

Southern Israel Pummeled by Volleys of Rockets Amid Renewed Gaza Tension

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Iron Dome battery fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Aug. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Several volleys of rockets were fired into southern Israel on Friday night from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

A home in the city of Sderot was reported to have suffered a direct hit, and a woman was lightly injured while running to a bomb shelter.

A video tweeted by the Israeli military showed seven rockets being intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

On Thursday, one rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel, prompting retaliatory IDF strikes on two Hamas military targets in the northern part of the Strip.

