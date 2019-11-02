Saturday, November 2nd | 4 Heshvan 5780

November 2, 2019 12:42 pm
0

IDF Retaliates After Gaza Rocket Fire, Holds Hamas Responsible

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians inspect a site belonging to Hamas after it was targeted by Israeli warplanes in the southern Gaza Strip, November 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel and the Israeli military responded with a wave of pre-dawn air strikes in Gaza killing one man on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.

The Israeli army said it targeted sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist militant group which rules Gaza, after Palestinians fired 10 rockets into Israel late on Friday.

Eight of them were intercepted by missile defense systems. One projectile hit a house in a town near the border, causing damage but not casualties, police said.

In southern Gaza, medical officials and locals said a small cabin was hit, killing a 27-year-old civilian and wounding two others.

None of the armed groups in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing the rockets. The Israeli military said Hamas was ultimately responsible for the attack.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars over the past decade and cross-border tensions are high and such flare-ups are not rare.

Israel pulled its troops and settlers from the narrow coastal strip in 2005 but keeps the enclave under a blockade, citing security concerns. About two million Palestinians live in Gaza.

