Monday, November 4th | 6 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amazon Prime Teases New Series Starring Al Pacino as Nazi Hunter

Online Al Jazeera Outlet Claims Jews Control Porn Industry to ‘Corrupt People’ Because They ‘Hate Christ’

Top UK Jewish Group Slams Senior Labour Official for Claiming Party Is ‘Doing Everything We Can’ Against Antisemitism

Major Jewish Groups Applaud Twitter for ‘Belated’ Shut Down of Hamas, Hezbollah Accounts

New York Times Blames Trump for Democrats’ Threats to Israel Aid

Challenges to Israel’s Air Defenses ‘Growing More Complex,’ Says IAF Head

Bennett Says He’ll Sit in the Opposition to Avoid a Third Round of Elections

Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Renews Ban on Talks With United States

Protesters Block Roads to Iraqi Port, Demand End to Foreign Meddling

Turkey Says Will Send Islamic State Prisoners to Home Countries

November 3, 2019 9:57 pm
0

Amazon Prime Teases New Series Starring Al Pacino as Nazi Hunter

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Al Pacino in a teaser trailer for “Hunters.” Photo: Screenshot.

Amazon Prime Video released on Friday a short teaser trailer for “Hunters,” a new series that stars Al Pacino as a hard-nosed Nazi hunter in the 1970s. The series is executive produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele.

“This is is not murder,” says Pacino with a thick accent in the clip before his character is shown drawing an “X” through a photograph of a uniformed Nazi. “This is mitzvah.” The video also shows various scenes of violence.

Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, who joins a “rag-tag team of Nazi Hunters on their quest for righteous revenge in 1977 New York City,” according to Amazon. The show’s official description, reported by The Wrap, explains, “The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

This will be Pacino’s first television role. The 10-episode series, which was originally titled “The Hunt,” will premiere in 2020 and is inspired by true events, according to Deadline.

Related coverage

November 1, 2019 3:34 pm
0

Marilyn Monroe’s Menorah Predicted to Sell For Up to $150,000 at New York Auction

A menorah that belonged to the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe is expected to sell for up to $150,000 when...

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline last year that the series is “edge-of-your-seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original.”

Watch the short teaser trailer below: 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.