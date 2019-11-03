Amazon Prime Teases New Series Starring Al Pacino as Nazi Hunter

Amazon Prime Video released on Friday a short teaser trailer for “Hunters,” a new series that stars Al Pacino as a hard-nosed Nazi hunter in the 1970s. The series is executive produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele.

“This is is not murder,” says Pacino with a thick accent in the clip before his character is shown drawing an “X” through a photograph of a uniformed Nazi. “This is mitzvah.” The video also shows various scenes of violence.

Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, who joins a “rag-tag team of Nazi Hunters on their quest for righteous revenge in 1977 New York City,” according to Amazon. The show’s official description, reported by The Wrap, explains, “The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

This will be Pacino’s first television role. The 10-episode series, which was originally titled “The Hunt,” will premiere in 2020 and is inspired by true events, according to Deadline.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline last year that the series is “edge-of-your-seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original.”

Watch the short teaser trailer below: