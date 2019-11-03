Online Al Jazeera Outlet Claims Jews Control Porn Industry to ‘Corrupt People’ Because They ‘Hate Christ’

An internet channel owned by Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera uploaded a video last week claiming Jews control the porn industry and use it to “corrupt people” because they “hate Christ.”

According to a translation by watchdog MEMRI, the narrator of the clip on Midan Voice claims that Israel forced the removal of porn sites from the country, which “raises a legitimate question, because it contains a strange paradox: How come the Jews ban pornography in their own country when they were the first to expand porn and invest in it to begin with?”

“The Jews have dominated most aspects of [the porn industry], if not all of them,” the narrator says.

“Even in the famous Playboy magazine, which was founded in the mid-1950s, the Jews’ control over the magazine team was entirely clear from day one,” they add.

Playboy was first owned and operated by the non-Jewish Hugh Hefner and then his daughter, who is also not Jewish.

The clip then cites porn performer Ron Jeremy and adult entertainment company owner Steven Hirsch as proof of Jewish domination of the porn industry.

The narrator blames this on the Jewish religion, asking, “What led the Jews to this holy march towards the porn industry?”

“Is there a more profound reason other than the desire to earn profits in light of the low cost of production?” the clip asks. “Researchers have mentioned reasons like the rebellion against conservative values, the desire to corrupt people, and the shift from the European ghettos to American freedom, but nobody was as straightforward as the Jewish porn producer Al Goldstein.”

“When he was asked why the Jews dominate the porn industry, [Goldstein] said clearly: ‘The only reason that the Jews play a role in the porn industry is that we hate Christ,’” the narrator claims.

Goldstein, who was notorious for his deliberately provocative and offensive statements, actually said, “The only reason that Jews are in pornography is that we think that Christ sucks. Catholicism sucks. We don’t believe in authoritarianism.”

Asked about his Jewish identity, Goldstein replied, “It doesn’t mean anything. It means that I’m called a kike.”

From this, Midan extrapolates a conspiracy by Jews to destroy non-Jewish civilization, saying, “Therefore, porn has become a means to pollute Christian culture, because it quickly penetrates American homes.”