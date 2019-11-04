Monday, November 4th | 6 Heshvan 5780

November 4, 2019 10:59 am
Elbit Systems Lands 5-Year, $50 Million Portuguese Defense Ministry Contract

Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A Brazilian Air Force Embraer KC-390 aircraft takes off at the Farnborough International Airshow 2018, in Hampshire, UK, on July 17, 2018. Photo: Steve Lynes via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems announced over the weekend that it has been awarded a $50 million contract to supply the Portuguese Air Force with a complete electronic warfare suite and customer logistics support for the new KC-390 multi-mission aircraft. The contract is to be completed over a five-year period.

Under the contract, Elbit will supply the Portuguese Air Force’s KC-390s with Radar and Laser Warning Systems, an IR Missile Warning System, Countermeasures Dispensing System, a Directional IR Countermeasures system and Active ECM (AECM) POD system.

“The Portuguese Air Force is a long-standing strategic partner of Elbit Systems and we are proud of this contract award to provide enhanced survivability for their new fleet of KC-390 aircraft,” said Edgar Maimon, executive vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems’ Electronic Warfare and Signals Intelligence Unit.

Last week, Elbit announced that it had been selected by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport to provide the Swiss Armed Forces with an army-wide tactical Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces (TK A) program.

The contract is subject to Swiss Parliament approval.

Bezhalel Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, “We are proud to have been selected to provide such an important capability to the Swiss Armed Forces. Switzerland is a strategic market for us and we will continue with our efforts to support the Swiss Armed Forces and expand our cooperation with the Swiss industry.”

