November 4, 2019 4:24 pm
Hamas Leader Threatens Gantz: We’ll ‘Make You Curse the Day You Were Born’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar gesture to supporters during a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas’ founding, in Gaza City Dec. 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

The leader of Gaza’s ruling terrorist group Hamas on Monday threatened the head of Israel’s Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, who is currently trying to set up a government.

“Gantz has joined the bragging club today and is issuing threats and attempts at intimidation,” said Yahya Sinwar, according to Israeli news site Mako.

“We reply, we are waiting for you to form a government to see what you know how to do, and with the help of God, make you curse the day you were born,” Sinwar pledged.

“We are ready to attack Tel Aviv for six months, morning and evening,” the terrorist chief proclaimed.

Gantz is a particular object of hatred among Palestinians in Gaza because he was chief of staff of the IDF during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.

Sinwar also mocked Israel for its current political impasse, with neither Gantz nor Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently able to establish a government.

He said Israel could not approve a sufficient budget or form a cabinet to deal with the threat from Iran and was unable to make any decisions on potential prisoner swaps.

Hamas is holding two Israelis hostage in Gaza, and still possesses the remains of two IDF soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza conflict.

