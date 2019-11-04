Monday, November 4th | 6 Heshvan 5780

November 4, 2019 9:26 am
Iran to Continue Scaling Back Commitments to Nuclear Deal: Rouhani

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Feb. 14 2019. Photo: Sergei Chirikov/File Photo.

Iran‘s President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran would continue to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement until the European Union fulfills promises it made under the deal.

Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments since May after the US pulled out of the deal and has called on European parties to the pact to salvage the deal by shielding Iran‘s economy from US penalties.

Rouhani, speaking on state television, also said Iran would start working on more advance uranium enrichment centrifuges.

