Revealed: UK Labour Party Candidate Said She Would Celebrate Deaths of Blair, Bush and Netanyahu; Slandered Pro-Israel Students

A UK Labour party candidate in the upcoming December parliamentary elections has been found to have said she would celebrate the deaths of former British Brime Minister Tony Blair, ex-US President George W. Bush and current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and also to have slandered pro-Israel student activists.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that Zarah Sultana, who was nominated last week to contest the parliamentary seat for Coventry South, had once posted on social media that she did not agree it was wrong to “celebrate the death of any person regardless of what they did.”

“Try and stop me when the likes of Blair, Netanyahu and Bush die,” she wrote.

“The sooner they meet their creator the better,” she added. “The concepts of justice and accountability don’t truly exist in this life. Only in the next.”

She also appeared to endorse terrorism, saying, “I wrote ‘right to non violent resistance.’ Best believe that was an error and I meant to write ‘violent resistance.’”

Furthermore, Sultana libeled supporters of Israel, posting, “There will come a time in the near future where those (who) lobby for Israel feel the same shame and regret as South African apartheid supporters.”

“It is not progressive to champion a state created through ethnic cleansing, sustained through occupation, apartheid and war crimes,” she added.

While she was at university, Sultana attacked pro-Israel students, writing, “Those within the student movement who go to Zionist conferences and trips should be ashamed of themselves. You’re advocating racist ideology.”

In response to the revelations, Sultana appeared to blame the objects of her ire, saying, “This was written out of frustration rather than any malice. I was a young activist exasperated by endless cycles of global suffering, violence and needless killing resulting from decisions by political leaders, from the Iraq war to the killing of over 2,000 Palestinians in 2014, mostly civilians, which was condemned by the United Nations.”

Contradicting her explicit statements, she added, “I do not support violence and I should not have articulated my anger in the manner I did, for which I apologize.”