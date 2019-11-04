Monday, November 4th | 7 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Alleged White Supremacist Arrested Over Plot to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

Hamas Leader Threatens Gantz: We’ll ‘Make You Curse the Day You Were Born’

US Targets Iranian Top Leader’s Inner Circle With New Sanctions

Prominent Alt-Right Leader’s Antisemitic, Racist Rant Caught on Tape: ‘Little F***ing Kikes!’

Israel-Based Playtika Leases Two New Offices, Plans to Expand With 100 New Hires

Revealed: UK Labour Party Candidate Said She Would Celebrate Deaths of Blair, Bush and Netanyahu; Slandered Pro-Israel Students

Deutsche Telekom, Israeli Online Insurer Lemonade Battle Over the Color Pink

Angered by Onslaught in Northern Syria, Iraqi Kurds Push for Boycott of Turkish Goods

German Far-Right Leader Stirs Controversy With Antisemitic ‘Judas’ Tweet Aimed at Popular Musician

Netanyahu: Arab Countries Now See Israel as an ‘Indispensable Ally’ Against Iran

November 4, 2019 4:18 pm
0

US Targets Iranian Top Leader’s Inner Circle With New Sanctions

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gives a speech to a group of scholars and seminary students of religious sciences in Tehran, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on nine people close to Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of the judiciary.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Iran‘s seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, the US Treasury Department said it also was blacklisting Iran‘s armed forces general staff.

“Today the Treasury Department is targeting the unelected officials who surround Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and implement his destabilizing policies,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds since more than 50 Americans were held hostage at the embassy for 444 days. Tensions spiked last year after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord and reinstated sanctions to choke oil exports and isolate the economy.

Related coverage

November 4, 2019 10:52 am
0

Jordan Says Two Citizens Held in Israel to Return ‘Before End of Week’: Twitter

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the West...

While tightening the sanctions noose, Trump has tried to leave open the door to diplomacy and signaled a willingness to meet with Iran‘s top leaders.

Separately on Monday, the US State Department announced a new reward of up to $20 million for information that leads to the location, recovery and return of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who was last seen in Iran.

“The Trump Administration has made clear that the regime in Iran must release all missing and wrongfully detained Americans,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “We will not rest until they are reunited with their families.”

The sanctions are designed to impose more limits on Khamenei’s inner circle, an administration official said.

“Our action is specifically focused on further targeting the financial assets of the supreme leader’s inner circle of both military and foreign affair advisers,” a senior administration official said in a call with reporters to discuss the sanctions.

US sanctions block any US-controlled property or interests held by those targeted, and prohibit anyone or any entities in the United States from dealing with those sanctioned.

Those targeted by the US sanctions include Khamenei’s chief of staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani as well as Vahid Haghanian, who the department said “has been referred to as the Supreme Leader’s right hand.”

Ebrahim Raisi, who Khamenei appointed in March 2019 to lead Iran‘s judiciary, and Mojtaba Khamenei, Khamenei’s second son, were also sanctioned, Treasury said.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.