Tuesday, November 5th | 7 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mother of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia Requests Cancellation of Petition to Prevent Extradition of Russian Hacker

Antisemitism Scandals ‘Absolutely Killing’ UK Labour Party, Ex-PM Tony Blair Says

Israel-Headquartered RedHill Receives FDA Approval for H. Pylori Gastric Drug

Israeli Anti-Fraud Startup Riskified Raises $165 Million

Foreign-Policy Experts Predict That an Iranian Attack on Israel is Just a Matter of Time

Uzbekistan Signs Agreement With Israeli High-Tech Firm to Help Fight

Jewish Astronaut Jessica Meir Shares Photos of Israel Captured From Space

Report Shows Uptick in Anti-Israel Activity on American College Campuses

Iranian Judoka Granted Refugee Status by Germany

Swastika Found on Menorah Monument in Colombia

November 5, 2019 11:49 am
0

Israeli Anti-Fraud Startup Riskified Raises $165 Million

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

Japan is turning to Israeli cybersecurity experts in advance of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter

CTech – Tel Aviv-based online payments fraud prevention startup Riskified has completed a $165 million funding round, the company announced Tuesday. The round was led by New York-based General Atlantic according to a company valuation of more than $1 billion, the company said. Minneapolis-based Winslow Capital participated in the round, as did existing investors Qumra Capital, Entrée Capital, and Pitango Venture Capital.

Founded in 2013, Riskified’s products for online retailers utilize machine learning algorithms and user behavioral analytics to prevent account takeover, monitor payments, and detect fraudulent transactions. The company has raised $229 million to date.

In 2018, the company had already surpassed $100 million in revenues, Riskified CEO and co-founder Eido Gal said in a Tuesday interview with Calcalist. The company currently employs 440 people and intends to grow to 700 in 2020, Gal added.

Riskified currently has offices in both Tel Aviv and New York City, and is preparing for the launch of an office in Shanghai.

Riskified was ranked first in Calcalist‘s 2019 annual list of most promising startups.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.