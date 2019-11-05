Tuesday, November 5th | 7 Heshvan 5780

November 5, 2019 10:54 am
Swastika Found on Menorah Monument in Colombia

A menorah monument vandalized with a swastika in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, on Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Christian Cantor/Twitter.

JNS.org – A menorah monument in the Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, was vandalized with a swastika.

The country’s foreign ministry described the graffiti on the monument on Israel State Avenue as exemplifying “intolerance and hate.”

The vandalism consisted of an orange-painted swastika on the base of the monument and the engraved word “Israel,” crossed out in orange paint.

Israel’s ambassador to the South American country, Christian Cantor, tweeted a picture of the incident and expressed appreciation to the Colombian government for condemning the symbols.

