Swastika Found on Menorah Monument in Colombia
by JNS.org
JNS.org – A menorah monument in the Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, was vandalized with a swastika.
The country’s foreign ministry described the graffiti on the monument on Israel State Avenue as exemplifying “intolerance and hate.”
The vandalism consisted of an orange-painted swastika on the base of the monument and the engraved word “Israel,” crossed out in orange paint.
Israel’s ambassador to the South American country, Christian Cantor, tweeted a picture of the incident and expressed appreciation to the Colombian government for condemning the symbols.
Rechazamos la vandalización del monumento en la Av. del Estado de #Israel en #Bogotá
Este tipo de repugnante violencia y odio contra nuestro pueblo no tiene lugar en un país tan querido como #Colombia.
Reafirmamos nuestro compromiso en la lucha firme contra el #antisemitismo pic.twitter.com/ixDkEHV264
— Christian Cantor (@ChrisMCantor) November 1, 2019