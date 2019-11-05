Wednesday, November 6th | 8 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Latest Antisemitic Attacks in Borough Park Underline Grim Challenges Facing Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn

Iran Further Distances Itself From 2015 Nuclear Deal by Fueling Fordow Centrifuges

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Raise Alarm Over Upcoming Anti-Israel Event at University of Massachusetts

Utah Jewish Group Expresses ‘Horror’ After Child Marches in School Parade Dressed as Hitler

‘Disturbing’ Anti-Israel Event at University of Minnesota Highlights Need for Better Outreach, Campus Jewish Leader Says

Mother of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia Requests Cancellation of Petition to Prevent Extradition of Russian Hacker

Antisemitism Scandals ‘Absolutely Killing’ UK Labour Party, Ex-PM Tony Blair Says

Israel-Headquartered RedHill Receives FDA Approval for H. Pylori Gastric Drug

Israeli Anti-Fraud Startup Riskified Raises $165 Million

Foreign-Policy Experts Predict That an Iranian Attack on Israel is Just a Matter of Time

November 5, 2019 4:26 pm
0

Utah Jewish Group Expresses ‘Horror’ After Child Marches in School Parade Dressed as Hitler

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A student at the Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, marches in a school Halloween parade dressed as Hitler. Photo: Screenshot.

The United Jewish Federation of Utah expressed “disbelief” and “horror” after a child in the city of Kaysville dressed as Hitler for a school Halloween parade, but expressed hope that the incident would lead to greater education on issues related to bias and hate.

According to local affiliate Fox 13, the incident took place at the Creekside Elementary School last week. A student reportedly dressed as Hitler and marched with the Halloween parade around the school while giving the Nazi salute. His parents were present at the time.

Another parent at the school said that the student made the Nazi salute toward her son and other minority children.

The principal of the school and a teacher were placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the incident.

United Jewish Federation Executive Director Alex Shapiro said, “It’s horrible and mortifying that something like that was allowed to happen, and a child wasn’t asked to be removed from the parade.”

“The message is that we haven’t learned from our past,” he said, adding that such a display was “conjuring up memories of hate and extermination.”

However, Shapiro hoped to turn the incident into an opportunity by introducing the school district to an anti-bias curriculum developed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that seeks to combat hate and bullying and encourage inclusion.

“Now is the time to have a conversation around what can we do to teach the students about bigotry, bias, hate, antisemitism,” said Shapiro.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.