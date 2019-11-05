Utah Jewish Group Expresses ‘Horror’ After Child Marches in School Parade Dressed as Hitler

The United Jewish Federation of Utah expressed “disbelief” and “horror” after a child in the city of Kaysville dressed as Hitler for a school Halloween parade, but expressed hope that the incident would lead to greater education on issues related to bias and hate.

According to local affiliate Fox 13, the incident took place at the Creekside Elementary School last week. A student reportedly dressed as Hitler and marched with the Halloween parade around the school while giving the Nazi salute. His parents were present at the time.

Another parent at the school said that the student made the Nazi salute toward her son and other minority children.

The principal of the school and a teacher were placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the incident.

United Jewish Federation Executive Director Alex Shapiro said, “It’s horrible and mortifying that something like that was allowed to happen, and a child wasn’t asked to be removed from the parade.”

“The message is that we haven’t learned from our past,” he said, adding that such a display was “conjuring up memories of hate and extermination.”

However, Shapiro hoped to turn the incident into an opportunity by introducing the school district to an anti-bias curriculum developed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that seeks to combat hate and bullying and encourage inclusion.

“Now is the time to have a conversation around what can we do to teach the students about bigotry, bias, hate, antisemitism,” said Shapiro.