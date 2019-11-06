Wednesday, November 6th | 8 Heshvan 5780

November 6, 2019 10:45 am
Minnesota School Vandalized With Swastika, Other Offensive Graffiti

avatar by JNS.org

Concord Elementary School. Photo: Screenshot via Google Maps Street View.

JNS.org – A Minnesota elementary school was vandalized over the weekend with a swastika and other offensive graffiti.

Police in the town of Edina arrested an unnamed suspect on Monday who is not believed to have any direct affiliation with Concord Elementary School. The suspect was caught on security cameras.

“When an act of hatred occurs anywhere in Edina, it affects our entire community,” Edina Public Schools superintendent John Schultz wrote in an e-mail to district families. “We in Edina Public Schools are committed to creating a school culture where all feel welcome and respected.”

“We strongly believe that these types of incidents are carried out by individuals who do not reflect the sentiments of the community as a whole,” he added. “They remind us, however, that we must be vigilant in our work around equity and cultural understanding. The future readiness of our students depends on their ability to work collaboratively with others from vast numbers of cultures, religions and backgrounds.”

The school said it partnered with the Jewish Community Relations Council for assistance in dealing with the vandalism, which has since been covered over in paint.

