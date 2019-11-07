Thursday, November 7th | 10 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italian Jewish Survivor of Auschwitz Liliana Segre Under Police Protection Following Death Threats From Far-Right Fanatics

‘Israel Is Not Going Away,’ Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Declares as She Accepts Prestigious Award From Top Jewish Group

Israeli Internal Security Chief: We’ve Thwarted 450 Terror Attacks Over Past Year

Montreal Concert Features ‘Violins of Hope’ That Survived Holocaust

Blue and White, Yisrael Beiteinu Parties Reach Preliminary Deal in Israeli Coalition Talks

Deputy UK Labour Leader Tom Watson, a Staunch Voice Against Antisemitism in Party, Steps Down Ahead of Upcoming General Elections

The Israeli Government Needs its Own Social Media Spokesmanship Unit, Says Former Israeli Military Spokesman

Israel’s Bank Leumi Is Hoarding up to $118 Million of Holocaust Victims’ Money

Israel’s Netanyahu Urges Greater Pressure on Iran, as Nuclear Tensions Spike Again

Iran Holding IAEA Inspector Was ‘Outrageous Provocation,’ US Official Says

November 7, 2019 3:02 pm
0

Blue and White, Yisrael Beiteinu Parties Reach Preliminary Deal in Israeli Coalition Talks

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A combination picture shows leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz; Avigdor Lieberman, the head of Yisrael Beitenu party; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun, Nir Elias, Amir Cohen / File.

The centrist Blue and White and secular-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu parties have reached preliminary agreements on several issues in ongoing coalition talks, amid Israel’s ongoing political stalemate.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that, with only 13 days left for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a government, the negotiating teams for the two parties reached a consensus on several economic issues, including raising income for the elderly and disability payments.

There was nothing conclusive, however, on the most important issue — that of religion and state. However, Blue and White said the two parties had agreed on the issue in principal during previous meetings.

Yisrael Beiteinu, which won eight seats in the second round of elections in September, may hold the key to the establishment of any coalition government. However, party head Avigdor Lieberman has stated he will only support a unity government composed of Blue and White, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, and his own Yisrael Beiteinu.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.