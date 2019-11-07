Fliers With Swastikas, Star of David Found at Arizona State University

JNS.org – Police are investigating who is responsible for fliers around the campus at Arizona State University that read “Love Not Hate,” with a swastika for the “O” in “love” and a Star of David for the “A” in “hate.”

The Arizona branch of the Anti-Defamation League blasted the posters.

“We are very concerned by the placing of fliers on the Arizona State University campus with a swastika over the weekend. Use of this hate symbol is not normal. We condemn its use to promote hate and divisiveness. We are in contact with law enforcement to find out more to ensure the safety and security of students,” posted ADL Arizona on Facebook.

Related coverage Virginia House Elects First Jewish and Female Speaker JNS.org - Virginians elected Eileen Filler-Corn as both the first Jewish and female Speaker of the state’s House of Delegates...

ADL Arizona added that it has been in contact with Hillel and Chabad on campus.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent anti-Semitic fliers posted around campus, some depicting references to the Holocaust. The fliers trivialize one of the darkest periods in history in which more than six million Jews were killed,” posted ASU Hillel on Facebook. “Like you, we believe this message has no place on our campus. We are proud to work with you to make Jewish life on campus stronger every day, and an isolated incident such as this one will not deter us.”