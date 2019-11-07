Thursday, November 7th | 9 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran ‘Deserves Credit’ for ‘Building Our Strength,’ Says Hamas Chief

Correcting the Record on Psagot’s Case Against Labeling

How Anti-Israel Academics Spread Anti-Israel Lies

The Democrats Don’t Have to Go the Way of Labour

US-Israel Security Cooperation Is a Win-Win

2020: Trump, Clinton, Obama 2.0, or Worse

Iran Fuels Centrifuges, Resumes Uranium Enrichment at Fordow

A Message to Political Leaders: Stand Up and Be Counted

A Kurdish Campaign to Boycott Turkey

Prominent Zionist Artist’s Remarkable Portrayal of an Arab Leader

November 7, 2019 9:55 am
0

Iran ‘Deserves Credit’ for ‘Building Our Strength,’ Says Hamas Chief

avatar by JNS.org

A Hamas military drill in the Gaza Strip in March 2018. Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar admitted on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran was responsible for “building the strength” of the Palestinian terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip by supplying it with both weapons and funding.

Speaking to a youth gathering in Gaza, Sinwar said Iran deserved “the greatest credit for building our strength. … It has provided us with weapons and money, without which we would not have reached this point,” London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

Sinwar also said that Hamas had created a joint “operations room” with 13 other Palestinian factions with the aim of confronting Israel.

He warned that the terrorist organization could turn Israeli cities into “ghost towns” and had enough rockets to fire on Tel Aviv “for six months in a row,” according to Ynet.

Related coverage

November 7, 2019 6:54 am
0

Iran Fuels Centrifuges, Resumes Uranium Enrichment at Fordow

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the country's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) said on Thursday, further stepping...

Meanwhile, Hamas threatened that cuts in financial aid from Qatar to Gaza would lead to an escalation in violence, the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Tuesday.

The report also said that the Qatari envoy to Gaza, Mohammed Al Emadi, had told Hamas during his last visit that Qatar would struggle to continue transferring $30 million dollars a month to Gaza.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.