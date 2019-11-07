‘Israel Is Not Going Away,’ Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Declares as She Accepts Prestigious Award From Top Jewish Group

Ex-US Ambassador to the UN — and potential future Republican presidential candidate — Nikki Haley articulated her deep-felt support for Israel on Wednesday night in Manhattan, as she accepted the World Jewish Congress’ Theodor Herzl Award.

“The UN’s bias against Israel has long undermined peace, by encouraging an illusion that Israel will go away,” the 47-year-old former South Carolina governor said. “Israel is not going away. When the world recognizes that, then peace becomes possible.”

Commenting on rising antisemitism around the globe, Haley declared, “It is baffling to me that antisemitism is not treated with the same disdain as racism or other forms of hate. It is exactly the same. It must never be tolerated. It must never be excused. It must never be rationalized.”

Watch Haley’s full remarks below: