Thursday, November 7th | 10 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italian Jewish Survivor of Auschwitz Liliana Segre Under Police Protection Following Death Threats From Far-Right Fanatics

‘Israel Is Not Going Away,’ Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Declares as She Accepts Prestigious Award From Top Jewish Group

Israeli Internal Security Chief: We’ve Thwarted 450 Terror Attacks Over Past Year

Montreal Concert Features ‘Violins of Hope’ That Survived Holocaust

Blue and White, Yisrael Beiteinu Parties Reach Preliminary Deal in Israeli Coalition Talks

Deputy UK Labour Leader Tom Watson, a Staunch Voice Against Antisemitism in Party, Steps Down Ahead of Upcoming General Elections

The Israeli Government Needs its Own Social Media Spokesmanship Unit, Says Former Israeli Military Spokesman

Israel’s Bank Leumi Is Hoarding up to $118 Million of Holocaust Victims’ Money

Israel’s Netanyahu Urges Greater Pressure on Iran, as Nuclear Tensions Spike Again

Iran Holding IAEA Inspector Was ‘Outrageous Provocation,’ US Official Says

November 7, 2019 4:06 pm
0

‘Israel Is Not Going Away,’ Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Declares as She Accepts Prestigious Award From Top Jewish Group

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder and ex-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Photo: Shahar Azran.

Ex-US Ambassador to the UN — and potential future Republican presidential candidate — Nikki Haley articulated her deep-felt support for Israel on Wednesday night in Manhattan, as she accepted the World Jewish Congress’ Theodor Herzl Award.

“The UN’s bias against Israel has long undermined peace, by encouraging an illusion that Israel will go away,” the 47-year-old former South Carolina governor said. “Israel is not going away. When the world recognizes that, then peace becomes possible.”

Commenting on rising antisemitism around the globe, Haley declared, “It is baffling to me that antisemitism is not treated with the same disdain as racism or other forms of hate. It is exactly the same.  It must never be tolerated.  It must never be excused.  It must never be rationalized.”

Watch Haley’s full remarks below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.