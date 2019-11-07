Israeli Internal Security Chief: We’ve Thwarted 450 Terror Attacks Over Past Year

Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, has foiled 450 terror attacks over the past year, the agency’s director said on Thursday.

Speaking at the UVID International Conference and Exhibition on Unmanned Vehicles in Tel Aviv, Nadav Argaman, noted that the vast majority of the foiled attacks were planned in the West Bank.

“The combination of technology and people — this is what has allowed us in the past year to thwart over 450 significant attacks, and to guard and try to allow Israeli citizens to live a peaceful and comfortable life day-to-day, without knowing what’s going on beneath the surface,” Argaman commented.

He also cited Israel’s technological prowess as a major factor, saying, “Israeli technology and industry are always close to our hearts.”

“We acquire Israeli technologies before anything else,” Argaman explained. “Israeli industry, innovation, startups — this is part of who we are, and we invest in both innovation and very advanced technology.”

It has been reported that over the past year Hamas has been stepping up its efforts to build terror infrastructure in the West Bank. In August, the Shin Bet thwarted a major suicide bomb attack in Jerusalem. The terror cell, based in Hebron, was tracked and arrested by an undercover unit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said afterward, “Our enemies will know that our long hand reaches everyone who tries to hurt us.”