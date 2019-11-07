Trump to Lunch With 100 Orthodox Jews for Re-Election Fundraiser in New York

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump will be joining more than 100 Orthodox Jews for a fundraiser on Nov. 12 in New York City.

Yeshiva World News first reported the event, which was arranged by philanthropist Louis Scheiner for the America First super PAC and has apparently been kept under the radar for several months.

The fundraiser is not being backed by any official Jewish organization.

Last quarter, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a combined $125 million, having raised more than $300 million this year.