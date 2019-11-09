Saturday, November 9th | 11 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Calls for Protesters’ Demands to Be Met

Lebanese Banks Face Threats, Former PM Hariri Said to Want Neutral Government

Iraqi PM Concedes ‘Mistakes Made’ as Protesters Pushed Back in Baghdad

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Leave Syria Until Other Countries Pull Out

Ahead of 81st Kristallnacht Anniversary, Top US Jewish Group Calls for Action Against Rising Global Antisemitism

As Bigotry Stirs Globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims Recall Lesson in Tolerance

UN Human Rights Council Session Sees Praise Lavished on Iranian Regime’s Human Rights Record

No Sign of New Cabinet as Lebanese Leaders Meet, Bank Curbs Continue

‘BDS Fail’ in South Africa as Pro-Boycott Lobby Abandons National Campaign Against Israeli Company’s Takeover of Local Dairy Giant

Israeli Series ‘Fauda’ Set to Get an Indian Remake Focusing on India, Pakistan Tensions

November 9, 2019 12:07 pm
0

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Calls for Protesters’ Demands to Be Met

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People attend a concert at a parking lot in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, November 8, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares.

Lebanon’s grand mufti, the top cleric for Sunni Muslims, called on Saturday for the formation of a new emergency government of technical experts and for those in power to meet protesters’ demands.

The country is in political and economic turmoil after three weeks of nationwide protests that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign last week.

“The time has come to meet the people’s demands and the national free will that transcends sects, political parties, and regions,” Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian said in a televised address on the occasion of the prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

“The time has come and is opportune, after this national wake-up call, for the reform process to begin and for those in power to form an emergency government made up of competent people, without delay,” Derian said.

Related coverage

November 9, 2019 12:01 pm
0

Lebanese Banks Face Threats, Former PM Hariri Said to Want Neutral Government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees' union said...

It is time “to immediately proceed with carrying out the reform package prepared by Prime Minister Hariri to solve the country’s problems,” he added.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, Lebanon’s top Christian religious authority, has also called for a change in government to include qualified technocrats.

Before he stepped down, Hariri agreed a package of reforms with partners in the coalition government aimed at easing an economic crisis that sparked the unprecedented protests against the sectarian ruling elite.

The plans included a 50% reduction in the salaries of current and former officials and $3.3 billion in contributions from banks to achieve a “near zero deficit” for the 2020 budget.

But Lebanese politicians have yet to make progress towards agreeing on a new government to replace one that was toppled.

The country’s power-sharing system is based on 18 recognized religious sects and dates back to French colonial rule. It allocates posts for each of the country’s communities, forming the basis of its major political parties and creating a delicate balance between Christians, Sunni, and Shi’ite Muslims and other groups.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.