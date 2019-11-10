Sunday, November 10th | 12 Heshvan 5780

November 10, 2019 10:00 am
Iran Starts Key Step in Building Second Nuclear Power Plant

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

Iran started pouring concrete on Sunday at its second nuclear power plant, a key step in building the facility with Russian help in the southern port of Bushehr, state television reported.

Nuclear power provides reliable electricity … and each power plant saves us 11 million barrels of oil or $660 million per year,” Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said in a televised ceremony.

The United States plans to allow Russian, Chinese, and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities to make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter said in late October.

